Music genius

Ilori Waithe performing with Exocubs.

VALDEEN SHEARS

AS A toddler she sat attentively at musical events, when other children her age fussed and got distracted.

At home, several sporting gears were arranged as playthings for her, which she merely pushed aside.

Then at age two, as if to say, “I knew what I was going to do all along,” Ilori Waithe gravitated towards a pair of pan sticks.

“Her father had a miniature pan in our home and one day she just took those sticks and addressed the pan as if she knew what to do,” recalled Ilori’s mother Walda Waithe.

Two years later, Waithe performed her first solo at her pre-school graduation atop a small wooden box. The composition was a medley featuring songs such as Jesus Loves the little Children and a trio of nursery rhymes arranged by her mother.

It was the start of a journey that 11 years later is yet to reach its musical climax.

Waithe, now 15, has several significant accolades to her name. The living-room of her parents’ home at D’Abadie showcases a number of trophies, medals and awards. One wall is also plastered with her many certificates.

Her mother recalled the challenges faced trying to even jump-start her daughter’s musical career.

“When we realised, when she was two, that this (her playing the pan) was serious, we started looking for somewhere to take her as a student. Most places said she was too young. I continued taking her to musical events especially to hear Exodus play, it was the one band she paid particular keen interest in at shows.”

She remembered taking Waithe to see Exocubs, the junior players of Exodus steelband in St Augustine, and approaching a player and inquiring about her three-year-old daughter becoming a member.

But being told she was still too young didn’t faze the determined mother. She returned to them the following year. Waithe’s journey with Exodus began with with Exocubs at age four.

“All you could see when she practised was two short legs at the base of the pan, but that didn’t stop her at all. In fact to this day while I still can’t tell the pan she started playing with at Exocubs, Ilori instinctively knew them,” Walda said.

She made her band debut, playing at a panyard in Port of Spain. Waithe’s aptitude for instruments obviously didn’t end there. Walda enrolled Waithe in a vacation music camp, where a facilitator took a keen interest in her abilities. That person turned out to be Suzette Smith, the then music teacher at Arima Girl’s RC.

“I think Miss (Smith) immediately recognised her potential and said she wanted her at that school,” Wada said.

During her first year at primary school, under Smith’s tutelage, Waithe was exposed to the cuatro. However, her time with Smith almost came to an end, when the teacher went on maternity leave and the school was left without a music teacher.

“At this time, even though she was now an official Exocub, I wanted her to formally learn music. So I begun searching for a teacher for her and we were turned away by all who I had visited. They all said she was too young. She was five at this time.”

Smith took Waithe under her wings at her Sound of Musicians school. The following year Smith decided it was time for Waithe to not only start preparing for her first formal piano examinations, but that she should add the violin and flute to her repertoire.

While in standard one, Waithe was allowed to play with the school’s band at Music Festival, something usually only reserved for pupils from standards four and five. When When Waithe turned eight she earned a distinction in pan and graduated with a high enough score in her prelims exams to move on to Grade 1. She celebrated with a new violin, an instrument in which her interest had piqued during her stint at the vacation camp, where she had caught the attention of director of the TT Youth Philharmonic (TTYP), Kenneth Listhrop. Waithe was soon referred to violinist Alkhansa Ward, a tutor under the TTYP.

Waithe’s knack for instruments, particularly the pan, also caught the attention of pan tutor and arranger Curtis Betaudier, who has since been behind most of her performances.

By standard three Waithe was asked to represent her school at the San Fernando Arts Festival (SanFest) on the tenor pan and placed second. The following year she was ready for her competitors and won first place.

She was only 11 when she played alongside experienced pannists on the senior Exodus’ 2015 Panorama journey. Walda recalled her being just as loud as the other members when they celebrated the band’s third-place tie that year.

“And even her being there was funny, because it was her being a part of one of Farmer Nappy’s music videos that allowed the seniors to hear Ilori’s true skills. When they heard her they practically demanded I bring her back. She had heard them practising, took her pan sticks and started playing along with them.”

The fourth form student at Bishop Anstey Girls has mastered 11 instruments in the last 11 years – the tenor, double tenor, double seconds, cello pan, guitar pan, six-bass pan, piano, violin, mandolin, alto saxophone and African drums.

As a pan soloist, Ilori played for the opening of a TV station in Miami, Florida, as well at an art exhibition while abroad.

When asked if she could play the cello, Waithe said, “I started playing it but just didn’t continue. I know I could master it though, because I play the violin.”

She has maintained an A+ grade point at school, dabbled in gymnastics and swimming to near competition stage, ballroom dancing and reads a novel a day, on average.

“Yes I do feel a bit of pressure sometimes, but it’s not them (her parents) it’s me. I don’t want or like to fail,” a soft-spoken Ilori said.