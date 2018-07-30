Illumination please, Roget and Espinet

THE EDITOR: “Statistics are like a drunk with a lamppost: used more for support than illumination” – Winston Churchill.

At a recent Lloyd Best Institute-sponsored public debate on the future of Petrotrin, board chairman Wilfred Espinet and OWTU president Ancel Roget quoted two widely divergent statistics on the proportion of Petrotrin’s wage bill to the company’s financial performance.

Opening the discussion, Espinet expressed alarm that Petrotrin’s wage bill was 54 per cent of, I think I heard “costs.” Coming later, Roget expressed his union’s strong objection to the chairman’s statement and, reading from a document, claimed that in fact the company’s wage bill was a mere seven per cent of, I think I heard this time “revenue.”

Another former British prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli, once said: “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”

Now I could never believe that either of these two gentlemen would deliberately lie to citizens about such an important topic as the future of our nation’s primary source of income, but that in the cut and thrust of debate they were like Churchill’s drunk, intent on using statistics for support of their own positions, rather than for the illumination of the public. But they both cannot be right.

I believe, therefore, they owe us the affected pubic clarification or illumination. Perhaps the Lloyd Best Institute as sponsors of the event could request and obtain the illumination on our behalf. And we may even hope that both parties would be prepared to progress the negotiations by agreeing on at least one criterion for the assessment of the company’s performance.

KELVIN SCOON via e-mail