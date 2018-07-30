Griffith mum until Top Cop debate is over

Former National Security Minister Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO

Former Minister of National Security and Police Commissioner nominee Gary Griffith has declined to comment on his nomination for the post until the end of this afternoon's Parliamentary debate.

Newsday spoke to Griffith this morning and asked for any final remarks on his nomination and if he would be monitoring the debate, but he simply said he had no comment until the end of this afternoon's debate.

Griffith is one of the names on an Order of Merit list prepared by the Police Service Commission (PSC) but the Government had described the process as “flawed” and the previous three nominees – Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police Deodat Dulalchan and Harold Phillip, and Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams – were all rejected.