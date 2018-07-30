Griffith grateful for CoP appointment, admits: ‘ I can’t do this alone’

Gary Griffith

Incoming Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has expressed thanks to his supporters for his appointment and said he is prepared to commit himself to the duties and responsibilities that come with the title.

Griffith made the remarks in a press release mere minutes after a parliamentary debate over his appointment ended, with 19 members in favour, while 13 abstained from voting.

Griffith said while he understood there was some doubt in his ability to lead the police service among both officers and citizens, he intended to work closely with senior officers and pledged his commitment to the nation.

"To those law-abiding citizens who have been sceptical of this decision made, it is my intention to win over your trust and support in the very near future.

"To those within the service who may also share concerns, I assure you, I am well aware that I can never do this on my own, and I am certain, despite what is reported in the mainstream media, those who took the oath to protect and serve will do so with pride."