Former health minister blasts "craziness" at Santa Cruz mental facility

Dr Fuad Khan. FILE PHOTO

Former Minister of Health Dr Fuad Khan is calling on authorities to investigate a mental health facility at the corner of Dhankoo Hill and La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz and says the managers of the home ought to be charged for a stabbing which took place on Saturday in which seven people including a nurse and a patient were wounded.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Khan said there were certain specifications care givers must adhere to before opening a home for the mentally ill and said after reading reports of the stabbing, he was not convinced all was being done by managers to secure the best interests of the patients or residents.

"You cannot just go and open up a home for mentally ill people wherever you like, that is utter craziness. Most of the patients at that home would have to be assessed by psychiatrists before being admitted there.

"Nothing about this facility seems legitimate or legal and the managers ought to be charged. This is totally unacceptable."

Khan said while he understood the manager's concern for her patients, he maintained that procedure and guidelines must be followed by all health facilities. He also lamented the strain placed on mental hospitals and said during his tenure as minister he recommended the shut down of the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital to be replaced by community health facilities.

Newsday also spoke to a senior police officer of the North Eastern Division who said while the home appears to be a registered facility, he said investigators intend to take a "closer look" at its operations and management.

"We understand that the perpetrator in the matter was brought to the home just three days prior to the event by legitimate health authorities so based on that we can assume that the home is registered and known to the relevant health authorities, however we are definitely taking an interest in this matter and intend to take a closer look at the home."

The officer confirmed the suspect is still in custody and said while charges were expected to be brought before her, he said it was unlikely she would be convicted given her history of mental illness.

Newsday attempted to speak to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh but was unsuccessful.