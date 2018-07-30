Central Sharks feast on Courts T20 title No panic despite slow start to tournament…

Champions LCB Contractors Central Sharks show off their medals, cheque and trophy after winning the Courts T20 Grand Slam Tournament on Saturday at Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba. PHOTO BY Allan V. Crane/CA-images

IT is often said in sport that it is not how you start but how you finish that matters. No team better embodies that phrase than LCB Contractors Central Sharks. After a woeful beginning to the Courts T20 Women’s Grand Slam Tournament, Central Sharks won five straight matches to capture the title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

The Sharks were initially resembling bottom feeders rather than ruthless predators, rooted to the base of the table after three rounds with one no-result and two losses. Sharks, captained by West Indies Women’s spinner Anisa Mohammed, then went on a brilliant run, winning five matches to turn their season around. Sharks won three matches in the preliminary stage, before winning the eliminator on Friday night to get into the final. The streak continued with a 24-run victory over TECU Southern Titans in Saturday’s final to claim the $25,000 first prize and trophy.

Mohammed, speaking to the media after the final, said she told her team not to worry after their dismal start to the tournament.

“We have always started a bit slow...To be quite honest, I said to the girls ‘we still in control, there is no reason to panic’ and just go out there and enjoy yourself, we have nothing to lose,” the experienced off-spinner said.

The Sharks captain was happy her team found form at the right time. “We just had to come out after the two defeats and play our best cricket and ensure that we were in the semifinals. Once we were in the semifinals, we were one step closer to winning this tournament. We were the only team that did not get a chance to go to the top of the table so tonight was the best night to do that.”

Mohammed said the team’s preparations leading up to the tournament proved crucial. “I am really happy with the way the girls performed. I thought that they trained hard over the last month, even before this tournament was put together. Our local players were training hard, coming out two, three times per week and I thought that paid off in the end.”

MVP of the tournament Felicia Walters and Achini Perera got Sharks off to a positive start with an opening partnership of 42. However, when Perera fell for 20 in the eighth over, Sharks lost wickets regularly and closed on a modest 116 for nine in 20 overs. After the solid opening partnership, only Mohammed (11) got into double figures as Titans bowler Rosemary Samaroo took three for 21 in four overs to help limited the Sharks. The Titans were excellent in the field, running out three Sharks. Walters top scored with 60 not out off 62 deliveries with four fours.

Titans seemed set to reach the target, progressing comfortably to 62/2 in the 11th over. Britney Cooper was leading the charge unbeaten on 30 when wickets started to tumble. Cooper found the top edge off medium pacer Samantha Bissoon for 30, before West Indies star batter Deandra Dottin was bowled for two as Titans were reduced to 67/4. Titans crumbled under the pressure and limped to 92/9 in 20 overs as Bissoon ended with remarkable figures of 5/19 in four overs. Spin bowler Leandra Ramdeen was economical, taking 1/9 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES: LCB Contractors Central Sharks 116/9 (Felicia Walters 60 not out, Achini Perera 20, Rosemary Samaroo 3/21) vs TECU Southern Titans 92/9 (Britney Cooper 30, Sheneta Grimmond 14; Samantha Bissoon 5/19, Leandra Ramdeen 1/9). Sharks won by 24 runs.

HONOUR ROLL:

Most runs – Britney Cooper (314)

Most wWickets – Samantha Bissoon (15)

Highest score – Britney Cooper (92 not out)

Highest batting average – Felicia Walters (68.25)

Best bowling figures – Samantha Bissoon (5/19)

Best bowling economy – Stephanie Ragoonath (5.00)

Most wicketkeeper dismissals – Natasha McLean (6)

Player of the final – Felicia Walters

MVP – Felicia Walters

ALL STAR TEAM: Britney Cooper (Titans), Anisa Mohammed (Sharks), Felicia Walters (Sharks), Kycia Knight (Phoenix), Rachel Vincent Starblazers), Deandra Dottin (Titans), Shemaine Campbelle (Sharks), Natasha McLean (Starblazers), Reneice Boyce (Phoenix), Lee Ann Kirby (Starblazers), Kirbyina Alexander (Starblazers), Karishma Ramharack (Phoenix), Samantha Bissoon (Sharks), Stephanie Ragoonath (Phoenix).