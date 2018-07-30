Central Cops searching for serial rapist

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Three men in their mid-twenties posing as a PH drivers and passengers are being sought by Central Division police in connection with three rapes which took place between July 10 and last Saturday night.

Police investigators said yesterday the suspects have been using a white Nissan Wingroad to lure their victims and then commit the sexual assault.

Senior officers said yesterday the suspects operate between Curepe to Couva and target women travelling alone. Earlier this month a woman boarded the Wingroad with three male occupants and asked to be taken to Kelly Village, Caroni. She was instead driven to Warren Road, Bejucal, where she was sexually assaulted by two of the suspects.

Another victim was abducted two weeks ago while awaiting transportation in Montrose and taken to a forested area in Chase Village where she was sexually assaulted.

In the third incident, a teenager was abducted by three suspects on Saturday morning and taken to two separate locations in Chase Village and Freeport where she too was sexually assaulted by two of the three men.

Investigators were unable to get a number plate of the suspects’ vehicle but they advised women travelling alone to be extremely cautious when boarding PH Wingroad cars, especially a white Nissan Wingroad with three male occupants.

Yesterday Assistant Superintendent Richard Smith told Newsday investigators are searching for CCTV footage from the areas where their victims were picked up in an attempt to identify the perpetrators and to get a number plate which could be traced. He said he is also of the view that a woman may also be working alongside the suspects to lure victims into the Wingroad. He recalled that there was an incident in the Cunupia district in which three men and a woman in a Wingroad lured a female passenger and the victim was subsequently raped.