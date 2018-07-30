Blessed Messenger to launch Love Revolution

GARY CARDINEZ

TYRONNE WALTERS aka Blessed Messenger is on a mission to take back TT from the criminal element. The gospel artiste who has been in the music ministry for the last ten years sees the family unit under constant attack and will reach out to help build back the family.

Blessed Messenger is taking this mandate of praying and reaching out to families very serious. He says, “We live in a world where spiritual and moral values are diminishing and this is traced back to the breakdown in homes, this is the key towards most of the issues facing us today.

“God is looking for people who will stand strong on his word and reignite it through love. A revolution that can change the family and inevitability society.”

Blessed Messenger is using his music to achieve this Herculean task and will launch his second album, Love Revolution, at a concert entitled The Journey of D Famalay. The concert will be held tomorrow on The Greens at Himalaya Club, Third Avenue in Barataria.

Blessed Messenger has a fan base of about 40,000 and he hopes to see most of them at the concert as he will need help to achieve the task of bringing the family back.

Some of the songs on Love Revolution include I’ll be Alright, Prayer Meeting, Rapture, Get Ready, Devotion, Need You in My life Warrior, Need You in My Life and Jesus is the Best.

The album launch and concert start at 7 pm.