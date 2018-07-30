Beacon of hope

THE EDITOR: It is no doubt that crime has engulfed our nation and the police are often viewed in a negative light in the fight against crime. I myself am sometimes disappointed in those who have vowed to serve and protect the citizens of our land.

However, on Monday I had an encounter with Cpl Garcia of the Valencia Police Post, who appeared as a beacon of hope.

I was involved in a vehicular accident on the Valencia Stretch and as one of the vehicles could not be driven, Garcia visited the scene where the report was taken. He was most pleasant and easily facilitated what could have been a traumatising event.

I was contacted on Wednesday by Garcia who said he had completed his duties with respect to the matter and that all information would be forwarded to the Sangre Grande Police Station.

I thank Garcia for all his assistance and I commend him for wholeheartedly performing his duty of protecting and serving.

NUTAN RAGOOBIRvia e-mail