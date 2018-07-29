Savery leads North Zone U-16s on Canada tour

FIFTEEN year old St Mary’s College defender, Luke Savery, will lead a north zone under 16 squad on a five-match Canadian tour from August 2-15. The team will be coached by Marvin Philip and managed by Ruthvin Charles, vice president of the Northern Football Association. The assistant manager is Kerry Castillo, with Donnette Mark the medic.

The tour forms part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the twinning of the city of Port of Spain with the Canadian city of St Catharine’s. The north zone team will play against three Niagara select teams, before moving to Mississauga for two matches against regional under 17 elite squads.

Savery represented the national under 15s last year and was recently called to join the national under 17 training programme.

NFA U-16 squad: Luke Savery (captain), Andrew de Gannes (vice captain),/Daniel Lake, Aaron Moruf, Aiden Dowden, Jomal Durant, Antonio Chee Ting, Josiah Edwards, Jordan Hernandez, Dorian Jeffrey, Jacob Castillo, Jumaane Mc Neil, Alexi Toussaint, Brandon Alves, Gary Griffith jnr, Nathan Guy, Saeed Pompey Charles, Aaron Young, Jaedon Miller, Emmanuel Thomas, Daniel David, Kahim Thomas.