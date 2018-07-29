Central Sharks stop Phoenix in Courts T20 semis

Central Sharks' Felicia Walters plays a sweep shot in the Courts T20 Grand Slam eliminator vs Trident Sports Phoenix on Friday at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

LCB Contractors Central Sharks advanced to last night’s final of the Courts T20 Grand Slam Tournament after defeating Trident Sports Phoenix by eight wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Friday night. With the win, the Sharks were pitted against last year’s runner up, TECU Southern Titans, who topped the preliminary stage of the competition.

After winning the toss, Central Sharks opted to field first and went on to restrict Phoenix to a dismal 87 runs for nine wickets from their 20 overs.

Guyana’s Tremaine Smartt was the top scorer for Phoenix with 20 runs from 26 deliveries. Reniece Boyce and Shamilia Connell scored 19 runs each in an inadequate total.

The Sharks came in and got the job done comfortably with opener Felicia Walters top scoring with 52 runs not out off 67 balls, hitting four boundaries in the process.

West Indies off spin bowler Anisa Mohammed and Kemara Ragoobar both took two wickets in their four overs. Shermaine Campbelle chipped in with 20 not out from 20 deliveries.

