We need a properwater supply

THE EDITOR: The service provided by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is arguably the most essential one for citizens. Water is the most important substance on earth – it makes up more than two-thirds of our body weight and without it we would die. We use it to cook and keep our homes and communities clean. The service that WASA provides keeps us alive and protects us from disease.

It is against this backdrop that residents of Gittensdale in Glencoe have been coping without a regular supply of water for over two weeks. Despite assurances from WASA personnel that the situation is being rectified, water remains a precious and evasive commodity for residents who must pay their water rates or face disconnection.

What recourse do WASA customers have in this situation when they are essentially disconnected by the service provider? Where in the world are customers asked to pay for a service they do not receive?

Like many other areas across TT, Gittensdale is on a three-day water schedule. However, residents are confronted with three scenarios: the water pressure is too low to reach all households; water is turned on and turned off just as quickly, providing only a “drop in the bucket” (in this case water tank); and water is not turned on at all on the scheduled days.

There have been no reports of drought across the island – in fact this is the rainy season – yet an entire community must schedule their lives around their taps. Residents are pleading with the authorities to restore a regular supply so they can get on with living.

ABBIGAIL AJIM via e-mail