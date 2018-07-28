WASA junior table tennis on Sunday

THE WASA table tennis club will be hosting its 4th monthly junior championships on Sunday at the WASA Sport and Cultural Club, St Joseph.The tournament is open gender with three categories: advance, intermediate and beginners.

This month's edition will prove much tougher for last month's winners with the inclusion of more quality players.

The new players are Derron Douglas, Jesse Dookie, Nickoli Bourbar-Alexis, Matthew Mootra, Xavier King (advance); Priyanka Kallawan, Imani Edwards Taylor, Gabriel John, Sachin Ramsumair (intermediate); Chloe Fraser, Yanick Lewis and Kayode Lee (beginners).

The June finalists saw Luc O Young (Blasters) defeat Abraham Francis (ATTC) in the advance division; Macheo Mejies (WASA) defeat Shair Khan (WASA) for the intermediate crown; Jonathan Cottoy (WASA) beat Ashlea Mohammed for the beginners title.