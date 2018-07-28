UNC trying to trick Trinis with fake news

THE EDITOR: It has become obvious that the Opposition has developed a “fake it til you make it” mentality which has become overbearing. The United National Congress (UNC) has distastefully continued to oppose all of the Government’s initiatives and its singular motive of trying to win the next general election is as clear as day.

The UNC stands accused on several occasions of recklessly producing fake news on social media to discredit and attack governmental activities. One such attack is on the highly progressive programme – the National Investment Fund. This is disturbing because its actions are meant to be directly counter productive to the opportunity being provided for citizens.

An investment fund that offers the highest interest rates on the market with investments starting as low as $1,000 and available to all citizens with a priority to be accessed by individuals for investment is a people-first approach.

The Opposition UNC also found it appropriate to continually obstruct the passing of the anti-gang legislation until public pressure convicted it to do otherwise. Members of the Opposition purported that the legislation was giving powers of arrest to people other than the police, which simply was not true.

Most recently, members of the UNC have taken their fake news a step further by peddling all types of misinformation in the public domain via the Parliament, social media and other forms of media about the Galleons Passage. First they cried out asking why is the vessel taking so long, which at the time was a valid question.

However, when it does arrive, members of the UNC make a call for people not to travel on the Galleons Passage because it is not safe. This can only be seen as fake sense of concern driven by political motives which are totally insensitive to the needs of the people who have been anticipating the arrival of this vessel to service the sea bridge.

These concerns can be viewed as fake because they lack merit with regard to any concrete evidence and are continuously peddled even though respective government institutions present the facts that nullify their claims. Where is the UNC’s sense of patriotism to try fighting political battles with the PNM without tarnishing the name of TT?

It will be interesting to see the results of the Cambridge Analytica investigation in terms of the whistleblower’s statement naming TT as a client during the UNC’s tenure. The UNC needs to act with a sense of national duty as the Opposition and try to accomplish its political objectives without using fake news. Those who put out this type of content must realise that it has the potential to instil fear in citizens and reflect negatively on the country.

The population is looking on and will not judge lightly those who deliberately mislead others for political gain. People are much more educated and informed on issues at this stage and trying to trick Trinis may prove futile and result in similar results at the polls as in 2015.

RONALD HUGGINS, PNM senator