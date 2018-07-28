Tribute to Justice Aeneas Wills

Justice Aeneas Wills

THE EDITOR: I expected he would “not go gently into that good night.” Justice Aeneas Wills, then Dr Wills, the formidable defence attorney whom I had met when I was a young school teacher, was one of the people who had encouraged me to “leave teaching and go study law.” He should have been one to “rage against the dying of the light.” Instead, he left us quietly, to “steal away to Jesus.”

Justice Wills was a prominent lawyer and successful businessman, whom I recall Israel Khan saying, had taught him, “how to charge fees.” No-one could seriously question his elevation to the status of senior counsel. He was very knowledgeable and confident, but not arrogant and was open to other points of view. As a student at law school, I once argued a point of law with him. I left the tutorial and returned with the authority to prove my point. He conceded, and it showed the stature of the man that he then encouraged me to always stand my ground to prove my case.

He personified the word “suave.” He was a former officer in the police service, and a gentleman. He had a wicked sense of humour and used to tease me, yet he always treated me with great respect. As we bantered, I gave as good as I got. He got the better of me and disrupted the solemnity of the Court with laughter, when, while presenting my petition to be admitted to practice, he revealed that I had once won a motor-bike on Scouting for Talent by playing Soucouyant. When I declined to join his chambers, in favour of family, he said I had made a mistake, but remained available to give me advice.

His political career was short-lived, and, with little public protest, he made the transition to the Bench. I made it my business to be in court during his first case and was surprised to see that the proceedings were being videotaped. This was a man ahead of his time.

As a judge, he could not be accused of being soft on criminals. He was determined to remove them from society and thus, was noted for handing down long sentences. This earned him the title of being our local Judge Dredd.

On his retirement from the Bench, he entered another phase of life with church ministry. Some years ago, when I was living abroad and visiting Trinidad, I paid him a visit. We discussed the publication of my book. He introduced me to his dear friend, Pastor Baird, a fellow Tobagonian, telling him how proud he was of me, his past student. But the privilege was mine to know and love him. Little did I know then, that it would be the last time I would see him. Over the ensuing years, I would enquire after him. It made me sad to learn he was not enjoying the best of health.

I pray the Supreme Judge, after adjudicating on his case, will adjudge Justice Wills worthy to sit on the judgement-seat of Glory. May he rest in peace.

Hazel Thompson-Ahye

via e-mail