Shame on MEdia

THE EDITOR: As the old adage goes: "Fool Me once: Shame on YOU. Fool me twice: Shame on ME."

Having been made the victim of "fake news" on more than one occasion, I have personally resolved to not be made a fool of again. Not if I can help it at least.

But given the steady rote of fake news, baseless accusations, deliberate attempts to mislead and misinform that come straight from the minds of bored housewives, lazy news reporters and failed politicians, the task is far more rigorous than initially intended. Still, one would expect that the media would be far more up to the task than a simple citizen like myself. For all intents and purposes, what good is a free media if it fails to place its considerable resources squarely behind its mandate to be fair, objective and true? And what does it say for a society that does not hold its free press accountable when it consistently fails to verify and validate before it publishes and broadcasts 'fake news'?

What is the litmus test for the news nowadays?

Is it that the value of an exclusive story or hyped up and attentive audience now 'trumps' the need to be consistent, principled and accurate?

Is it that the decisions behind what becomes 'the news' are no longer being made in the newsroom, but rather in the boardroom?

I am old enough to remember a time when the news helped to shape public opinion, and NOT vice versa as it appears to be the case now. And more so, I remember a time when newsrooms appeared to be far less susceptible to baseless conjecture and easily rebuffed lies.

In the past few weeks alone we have been served up a litany of "fake news" in the traditional media. There has been a story featuring statements attributed to the President. Another regarding the status of an ongoing investigation by the FIU. And another that virtually created not one but two elite task forces in the TTPS.

From the death of a sitting minister of government to the providence of a new ferry for the Tobago Sea-bridge – what parades for news on most days is as inaccurate as it is unapologetic.

And even beyond these stories that celebrate failure, ferment distrust and precipitate anger, we have former public officials serving up accusation and conjecture as indisputable facts. And for which the appetite of newsrooms across TT appears to be boundless.

The rule of thumb used to be that a reporter should have at least two quoted sources before a story is published. Yet too often, we are treated to stories that highlight just one view or perspective with little or no attempt made to verify or to validate the news item or source either through a secondary account or via some other document or record.

But the issue of identifying "fake news" is actually a far more simple course for any editor to negotiate. And on many occasions, it falls squarely on the credibility of the source. Once is too much. But to blindly trust the unqualified rantings of a confirmed unreliable source beyond that first disappointment, is not only unforgivable and unconscionable, but is pure folly for any editor / publisher / publication.

As the great Don Henley once sang: "There are three sides to every story. Yours. Mine. And the Truth."

But he also sang: "People love it when you lose, they love dirty laundry."

It would be pointless of me to re-ignite the debate over whether or not the media could / should be run as a business. But I will be the first to remind media owners that ultimately sensationalised and bombastic headlines will rob you of your credibility, your advertisers and yes, your audience as well.

All told, the three dailies in TT represent over 175 years of journalistic tradition. As a citizen who respects and cherishes our traditions and our institutions, I beg you to please, serve the best interest of the nation first. Invest in competent editors and heads-of-news; in training for your journalists; and in fact-checkers. Give us news that is fair, balanced and faithful to the truth. Not just for the sake of your reputations, but for the sake of a nation that can ill afford to see one of its most important institutions, ie the free press, consigned to the dust heap of history.

George Elias

CASCADE