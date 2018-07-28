Right incentiveswill get results

THE EDITOR: No matter what the issue – losses at Petrotrin, bad roads in Barrackpore, a new Police Commissioner – the standard cure proffered is always some version of appointing conscientious people to solve the problem.

But, as Adam Smith pointed out more than two centuries ago, relying on the selflessness of others to achieve the common good is an exercise in futility.

In the most quoted passage from The Wealth of Nations, Smith wrote:

“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own self-interest. We address ourselves not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities, but of their advantages.”

It is unlikely that even the people recommending sanctity as the basis for efficiency put everyone else’s interests above their own. Institutions in a society work when the people involved are given the right incentives, ie, reasons that serve their own interests in serving the common good. That is what we need to work out.

ELTON SINGH, Couva