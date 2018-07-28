Legalise it?

THE EDITOR: The fact that something is legal in twenty countries does not make TT backward for not legalising it and is not a valid reason for legalisation.

In forty countries it is illegal to leave the "state religion."

In twelve countries you can be sentenced to death for this act of apostasy.

In twenty countries a woman can be charged for the crime of being raped–termed forced adultery and carrying a possible death penalty.

Valid reasons for legalising weed would be:

*If it was not addictive;

*If it did not alter a user's state of mind;

*If it did not lead users down a path to other drugs;

*If it actually was the easiest or best method to ease pain;

*If it did not mask problems resulting in worse long-term outcomes; and

*If it did not cause other health problems.

The fact that weed is legal in twenty countries is not a reason for legalisation in TT, and calling people close-minded or backward provides nothing of value.

The case for legalising in TT must be based on facts, not emotive arguments.

AV RAMPERSAD

PRINCES TOWN.