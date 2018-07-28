Great vets

Any pet parent can understand the sheer horror of having a sick fur baby.

My cat recently developed a potentially life threatening condition called hepatic lipidosis. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful team of vets who saved her life. Doctors Seukaran, Mike and Mr Sherwin at the Tenderheart Clinic have always been amazing to us and our fur babies.

Doctors Adams, Achong and the wonderful staff at the Broad Street Clinic provided top notch diagnostics and finally Doctors Sawh, Roopnarine, Maharaj and their support staff at Animedics provided lifesaving surgical care. Dr Dennis Diptee was also a blessing to us. We are eternally grateful.

Grateful pet parent

San Juan