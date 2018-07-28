N Touch
Sunday 29 July 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Great vets

Any pet parent can understand the sheer horror of having a sick fur baby.

My cat recently developed a potentially life threatening condition called hepatic lipidosis. I would like to acknowledge the wonderful team of vets who saved her life. Doctors Seukaran, Mike and Mr Sherwin at the Tenderheart Clinic have always been amazing to us and our fur babies.

Doctors Adams, Achong and the wonderful staff at the Broad Street Clinic provided top notch diagnostics and finally Doctors Sawh, Roopnarine, Maharaj and their support staff at Animedics provided lifesaving surgical care. Dr Dennis Diptee was also a blessing to us. We are eternally grateful.

Grateful pet parent

San Juan

Comments

Reply to "Great vets"

Letters to the Editor

CAC athletes shine

THE EDITOR: Gold, silver and bronze, you call them, our athletes got them in the…

Let's get it right

THE EDITOR: One of the legal requirements for the office of Commissioner of Police is…

Legalise it?

THE EDITOR: The fact that something is legal in twenty countries does not make TT…

Shame on MEdia

THE EDITOR: As the old adage goes: "Fool Me once: Shame on YOU. Fool me…