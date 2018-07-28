Gingerbread house ‘bites the dust’

A crew tore down the garage and an annex before removing the roof of a Gingerbread house on the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

Another piece of TT’s architectural history was removed in Woodbrook yesterday when demolition works were undertaken at the site of an early 20th century gingerbread style house located on the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue.

Carlos Street was cordoned off by police to allow for demolition works to proceed on the house that was built by the Lee family. Up to last evening, the identities of the new owners of the property nor the company hired to do the demolition were confirmed.

However, when Sunday Newsday visited the site, the roof was seen being removed and the garage and annex were already flattened. Member of non-governmental organisation Citizens for Conservation, Josh Lu, posted an image of the structure being demolished on Facebook with a caption that read: “Another one bites the dust. Corner Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue. The former house of the Lee Family. I am disappointed that I was not informed in time about the demolition of the very few houses of this period in Woodbrook.” Conservationist and art historian Geoffrey MacLean was reached for comment and offered advice to those in charge of giving approval to those who intend on demolishing buildings rich with TT architectural heritage.

“The (PoS) city corporation should refer to or consult with the National Trust on buildings important to our heritage before they agree to allow the owners to demolish. That’s the first thing that comes to mind,” MacLean said.

“Whoever is doing the demolition should also consult with those that are aware of our architectural heritage in order to save certain elements, in particular the frontwork.

“The frontwork,” he added, “is very important and if it saved, at least it can be used either for exhibition purposes or certainly for the education of people where our architectural heritage is concerned.”

He said the structure was very typical of houses in Woodbrook built in the early 20th century.