Emancipation village opens

Brewshawn Springer, nine, gives a powerful spoken word performance at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

CHAIRMAN of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon is calling for African history to be a part of the school curriculum whenever it is revamped. He said that would alleviate many of the burdens – financial and otherwise – that people of African descent face.

Kambon addressed the media yesterday following the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah. He made the statement when asked how would he recommended that the nation face today’s challenges given that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Empowerment To Face Today’s Challenges.”

“To me, even more worrying is what is happening in the education system because that is going to tell us something about our future as a people as well. You can’t tell me that we are suddenly so incapable educationally. It means that there is something that is missing in the education system that is affecting our people in a negative manner. The curriculum itself does nothing to stimulate pride in a people who have been deprived of their identity for centuries. That is a reality,” Kambon said.

He did note, however, that a curriculum committee was set up and expressed hope for what it could accomplish.

“We certainly look forward to see everything what it is going to do and what emphasis is going to be placed because if you are going to develop curriculum in this era you have to look at what is there in current curricula that may not serve a particular community or group in the society well.”

Kambon said his organisation was given $1.8 million from the Ministry of Community Development and the rest was given by others which he labelled as “human sacrifice.” He encouraged those in attendance and the wider public to visit the village which opens daily from 10 am to 10 pm until August 1. The only paid event, he said, will be a business symposium held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on July 31.