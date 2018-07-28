Emancipation concert

Gary Cordner

VETERAN soca/calypso artiste Gary Cordner has put together a cast especially for Emancipation celebrations. He said it is honourable to give tribute to and celebrate the contribution of our forefathers to the building of society today.

Today, at the Kaiso Blues Café on 85 Woodford Street in Woodbrook, there is going to be a major celebration to commemorate 180 years of the termination of African chattel slavery.

Cordner, along with his band Red, White and Black, will be in concert with supporting acts such as the peoples’ calypsonian Valentino (Emrold Phillip), pannist Dane Gulston, Shakeela Song and Kaylon Alexis. Show host is Neil “Abebele” Baptiste.

Cordner promises the event will give that special blend of conscious kaiso music that he is known for, with hits like Shango drum ah roll, Ase, Ase, Tribute to Black Stalin and Red,White and Black.

Cordner, who grew up in the Dibe/Bellevue area in St James, said: “The steelpan is masterly represented by Dane, Sister Shakeela in song, she will present a melodic blend of rapso and blues, Neil Abebele Baptiste is the only one of his kind, a singing, guitar-playing host who leave you in stitches. Young Kaylon Alexis is our investment in the future. This will be a special night of love, music and fashion.”

He called on people to help them support TT’s culture.