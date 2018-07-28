Dr Andy Bhagwandass dies at 47

Former Chief of Staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope and chairman of the North West Regional Health Authority, Dr Andy Bhagwandass, 47, died early this morning.

Friend and colleague, and former Health Minister Dr Fuad Khan told Newsday he heard the news around 4.30 am, that Bhagwandass “simply didn’t wake up.” Cause of death is yet to be confirmed but Khan said it was suspected that it was either a heart attack or sleep apnea.

Bhagwandass was a consultant of internal medicine in the Department of Medicine at the Eric Williams Complex. He left to mourn a wife and two children.