Don't get wrecked on the Ave

THE EDITOR: Did you know that parking regulations changed on the Avenue since last Monday? It came like a thief in the night for those who got wrecked this week.

When I inquired, I was told that the northern side is restricted from 6 am to 9 am Monday to Friday, while the southern side is restricted from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday to Friday. I have my reservations on these changes but the opening of schools in September will be the real test.

The removal of restrictions on Saturdays 6 am - 9 am and 3 pm - 6 pm for the southern side was a good move. It broke my heart to see cars being towed away on Saturdays.

I am appealing to the authorities to refresh the yellow lines painted around street corners and the faded zebra crossings near schools. This measure would save some hapless motorists from having to retrieve their cars from the Wrightson Road Impound on foot and at night.

People matter, It is not always about the money!

J Kim via e-mail