DIXEE on board with CPL again

DIXEE IN THE PARTY: CPL officials and DIXEE representatives are all smiles after DIXEE signed on as a sponsor for the 2018 tournament. Pictured are (back row, from left) Leisel Douglas, CPL PRO; Lisa Ramdeen, marketing manager, Bermudez; Candii Alleyne, DIXEE brand manager of Bermudez; Peter Miller, head of PR & communications for CPL; pose with (seated) Andre Jacelon, Commercial GM Bermudez; and Natalie Black- O'Connor, branding & hospitality manager for CPL.

DIXEE has been named the official biscuit of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The announcement was made in a press release yesterday by Bermudez Biscuit Company.

“This continues the company’s drive to promote regional culture and the excitement and energy associated with it; traits which are all synonymous with the DIXEE brand,” the press release stated.

The company sponsored three teams last year — the Trinbago Knight Riders, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors — and Bermudez said this renewed partnership is geared towards building the fan experience even more.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, fans will be able to win tickets to matches, hampers and other prizes, through DIXEE’s Facebook, radio promotions, as well as via in-store contests at selected supermarkets nationwide. Lisa Ramdeen, marketing manager at the Bermudez Biscuit Company, said, “Associating DIXEE with the CPL is a perfect fit, as it allows the brand to be promoted globally as an ambassador of the Caribbean. It also connects the region’s passionate fans to the sport they love, strategically aligning with the Bermudez Biscuit Company’s vision of highlighting the vibrancy of the islands.”