Cunupia look to bounce back vs Club Sando

FOLLOWING their defeat to league leaders Queen's Park last weekend, Cunupia FC will be hoping to bounce back today against the struggling Club Sando when action resumes in the TT Super League.

Cunupia, who went under 2-1 to Queen's Park, remained second in the standings but saw the leaders move five points clear at the top of the standings.

A win today, one of four league matches today, will see Cunupia cut the deficit to just two points, before Queen's Park play tomorrow.

The Cunupia vs Club Sando fixture will be played at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, from 4 pm.

Also in action today are the third-placed Matura Reunited and San Fernando Giants, both of whom will meet at St Margaret's Recreation Ground, from 4 pm.

At 6 pm, Metal X Erin FC will meet Guaya United FC at Erin Recreation Ground. UTT and FC Santa Rosa clash at 7 pm at O'Meara campus.

Last Sunday, Cunupia FC's Keron Clarke scored a goal almost immediately after his early second half introduction to put his team ahead, but the team practically threw away their lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat to QPCC.

The Parkites will be back in action tomorrow against a winless Bethel United, who sit second from bottom in the 14-team standings.

In today's other 4 pm fixture, Matura Reunited will face San Fernando Giants, in a match the former will be desperate to take full points from.

After a promising start to the season, Matura are now on back-to-back losses, the second of which was a 5-0 rout to FC Santa Rosa, last Saturday.

Fixtures:

Today

San Fernando Giants v Matura Reunited, St Margaret's Recreation Ground, 4 pm

Cunupia FC v Club Sando, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm

Metal X Erin FC v Guaya United FC, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

UTT v FC Santa Rosa, UTT Ground, O'Meara Campus, 7 pm

Tomorrow

Prison Service FC v Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

Police FC v RSSR FC, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

Bethel United v QPCC, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Standings

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

QPCC*7*6*1*0*18*7*19

Cunupia FC*7*4*2*1*16*7*14

Matura Reunited*7*4*1*2*12*14*13

FC Santa Rosa*7*4*0*3*15*7*12

Guaya United*7*3*3*1*14*7*12

Prison Service*7*2*4*1*9*9*10

RSSR FC*7*2*3*2*10*9*9

Police FC*7*2*3*2*6*9*9

UTT*7*2*2*3*8*11*8

Metal X Erin FC*7*1*3*3*9*10*6

Club Sando*7*1*2*4*5*10*5

San F'do Giants*7*0*5*2*5*12*5

Bethel United*7*0*4*3*7*15*4

Petit Val/DM Utd*7*0*3*4*3*10*3