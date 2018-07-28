N Touch
Sunday 29 July 2018
Letters to the Editor

CAC athletes shine

THE EDITOR: Gold, silver and bronze, you call them, our athletes got them in the CAC games. A message is being sent to the wider world: we are becoming even stronger in other disciplines, “a force to be reckoned with.”

I must say job well done to our swimmers and also cyclist who made TT proud. Special mention of Carter and Paul who got three gold medals each.

Let us get behind these athletes and ensure that they have all they need to bring them to where they would like to be for the next world games. Yep, on the big stage, that is their dream and we must support them and they must feel the full force of TT behind them. Let the dream continue I can see our athletes on the stand with those medals around their necks making sweet TT proud on the world stage. It can happen for them if we only we believe, for they have shown that they have what it takes. Again, well done team.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan

