A highway for Hasely

THE EDITOR: July 24 marked the anniversary of the day that Hasely Crawford won our nation’s first Olympic gold medal in Montreal.

Now, 42 years after his historic achievement, the people of the city of San Fernando are yet to see a sign, a plaque or even a statue in his honour.

Over the years, many great ideas have been considered and there was even an exhibition on his 40th anniversary in 2017, organised by University of the West Indies and the National Gas Company.

But what will be more fitting is to have a permanent public honour, such as the renaming of the roadway from Marabella to Mosquito Creek as the Hasely Crawford Highway.

No side street or street corner sign would do for this champion of the soil.

The 13.1 kilometre “highway” will extend from the Marabella roundabout, through the San Fernando Bypass, all the way to the Mosquito Creek boundary of the city of San Fernando. This includes the section of roadway that was recently paved and looks ready for a good name.

Indeed, the roadways deserve better names than the South Trunk Road or the San Fernando Bypass. The former reflects the old title for major roadways under the British system, while the bypass, built in the 1940s, is no longer a valid name as the road now bisects the city.

Interestingly, the English Cambridge Dictionary defines the Trunk Road as “an important road for travelling long distances at high speed.” How appropriate and definitive, it’s a Hasely Crawford-type road.

The fact that he was born in Marabella, now a district in the city of San Fernando, is a good argument for placing an attractive highway sign with his name in that vicinity.

Crawford was among some outstanding sportsmen who came from the Marabella community, along with the likes of Mansingh Amarsingh (table tennis) and Raphick Jumadeen (cricket), among others.

But it was Crawford who got Olympic gold. We have to give honour to whom honour is due, according to the Bible (Romans 13:7b) – even belatedly.

Today Crawford deserves a recognition befitting his golden achievement. He is our sports royalty, a true son of the soil – of the south.

TERRENCE HONORE, San Fernando