Titans storm into Courts T20 final

Britney Cooper

WEST Indies Women’s cricketer Britney Cooper struck an unbeaten 92 as the TECU Southern Titans stormed its way into the final of the Courts T20 Women’s Grand Slam tournament, which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 7 pm on Saturday.

In the last round of the preliminary stage on Wednesday, Titans knocked defending champions UDECOTT North Starblazers out of the competition with a 77-run win. Titans ended the preliminary stage in the first place and advanced straight to the final. Starblazers ended the preliminaries in last place and were eliminated. Second placed LCB Contractors Central Sharks and third placed Trident Sports Phoenix will face off in a playoff match today for a chance to play in the final. Today’s match will be played at Tarouba from 7 pm.

On Wednesday, Cooper’s 92 not out off 59 deliveries took Titans to a massive 191 for five, batting first, at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. Cooper struck 13 fours and one six. Deandra Dottin contributed 25 off 20 balls and Starblazers captain Lee Ann Kirby grabbed two for 24 in four overs.

In reply, Kirby top-scored with 34 off 20 balls with four fours, but the Starblazers were dismissed for 114 in 15.1 overs. Natasha McLean pitched in with 19, but Rosemary Samaroo ensured the big win for Titans with 3/9 in 2.1 overs. Dottin snatched 2/16 and Sheneta Grimmond took 2/3.

In a match played simultaneously at Tarouba, Phoenix got past Sharks by seven wickets. Phoenix captain Stacy Ann King cracked 34 off 23 balls to lead her team to 142/6 in 20 overs. King, who slammed five fours, was supported by Rosalie Dolabaille who made 28. Samantha Bissoon was the best bowler for Sharks taking 4/19 in four overs.

In response, Sharks got to 143/3 in 19.5 overs to seal second place. Felicia Walters scored 71 off 66 deliveries with 11 fours and Shemaine Campbelle scored 47 not out.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

At Couva: TECU Southern Titans 191/5 (20 overs) - Britney Cooper 92 not out, Deandra Dottin 25; Lee Ann Kirby 2/24 vs UDECOTT North Starblazers 114 (15.1 overs) - L Kirby 34, Natasha McLean 19; Rosemary Samaroo 3/9, D Dottin 2/16, Sheneta Grimmond 2/3. Titans won by 77 runs.

At Tarouba: Trident Sports Phoenix 142/6 (20 overs) - Stacy Ann King 34, Rosalie Dolabaille 28; Samantha Bissoon 4/19 vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks 143/3 - Felicia Walters 71, Shemaine Campbelle 47 not out. Sharks won by seven wickets.