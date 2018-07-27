TCL reports $51 million H1 profit

Trinidad Cement Ltd has made a $51 million profit for the first six months of 2018, 179 percent more than the same period last year. It’s a remarkable transition for a company that last year posted a net loss of $$255 million.

Second quarter sales (April to June) were $455 million, up $27 million for the same period last year, with greater exports from TT and Barbados, and increased sales in Jamaica. For the quarter, the company made a profit of $23.5 million. Through it all the company managed to settle back pay negotiations with its staff in Trinidad, invested $33 million in capital projects and repaid $21 million in debt.

Finance costs in the second quarter 2018 were down 47 percent, due mainly to a non-recurring debt payment of $45 million incurred in the second quarter 2017, although this was offset by foreign exchange losses on US dollar denominated balances in Jamaica. The company also appears to be taking advantage of its alliance with Mexican cement giant, CEMEX, with its Jamaican subsidiaries accessing loans totalling over US$100 million from CEMEX Espana. This loan was used to pay for the purchase of plants from TCL, ending the original lease agreement. TCL used that money to offset its revolving foreign debt balance. The company also accessed a $20 million revolving line from local banks to cover its local obligations.

Last January CEMEX acquired the majority (67.39 per cent) share in TCL, paying $672 million for 132,616,942 shares.