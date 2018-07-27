St Joseph RC seeks $4M

SOME $4 million will be needed to renovate the 200 year old St Joseph RC Church, said to be TT's oldest parish church, built in 1815. It is listed as a heritage site with the National Trust.

Yesterday, a statement from the Catholic Media Service (Camsel) said the church will launch a crowd-funding initiative titled "Road to Restoration" on Wednesday (Emancipation Day) at the church between 4 pm to 6 pm. At the event, the community field will be renamed "The Priest Hill Greens." The church has cordially invited all to attend.

Camsel said, "St Joseph is home to the oldest parish in Trinidad and the church has been designated a National Heritage Site.

"A recent structural audit of the church has highlighted certain major faults in the structural integrity of the roof and walls of the church. Structural engineers have warned that if restoration work is not undertaken immediately, parishioners may completely lose their beloved building. The estimated cost of the restoration is TT four million dollars."