Senior cop recalls 1990

Surendra Sagramsingh

DESPITE having 11 years experience as a constable, nothing could have prepared Surendra Sagramsingh for the chaos and horror which unfolded 28 years ago on July 27, 1990.

Speaking earlier today, Sagramsingh, now an acting Senior Superintendent based in North Eastern Division recalled the events which took him by surprise that day. The policeman said he couldn't believe it when he saw the Jamaat al Muslimeen on TTT, after they stormed that television station.

Sagramsingh, who joined the police service in 1979, was at the time assigned to the Court and Process Branch and said like the rest of the nation, he too was horrified when the insurrectionists stormed the Red House and took the then NAR government hostage.

Sagramsingh said he reported to the Santa Cruz Police Station for duty that day and said while he was not exposed to much unrest in that division during the attempted coup, reports coming in from Port of Spain left him shaken.

He said at the time, in addition to being out-gunned, police officers were not trained in how to deal with incidents of such magnitude but said despite fears and uncertainty he was grateful for the support and quick-thinking of his senior officers during the ordeal.