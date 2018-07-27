Scotiabank to close St James branch

Scotiabank logo

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago will be merging its St James and Maraval branches, effective September 14. In a release to Newsday on Thursday, the bank said it will close the St James branch, on the corner of Western Main Road and Bengal Street, and all accounts will be transferred to the Maraval Branch, located at Ellerslie Plaza. If this is not suitable, customers are asked to come into the branch to determine an amenable solution.

“The decision reflects a change in the way customers a banking. There was careful consideration of several factors including an ageing branch with space constraints and where we can best serve our customers,” Scotiabank said. The bank will continue to operate an automated teller machine (ATM) at the St James location.

The bank said no jobs will be lost because of the consolidation. Some employees were reassigned to other positions within the business, while others have joined the Maraval branch. The bank has been improving its digital service delivery platforms, with its Price Plaza, Chaguanas branch relaunched last month as its first digital branch.