Sancho questions Cudjoe’s stance on funding issue

Brent Sancho

CENTRAL FC owner Brent Sancho is questioning the stance taken by Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe with regards to the allocations of funds to clubs in the Pro League – excluding Police FC and Defence Force.

Earlier this week, members of Central FC decided to go on a strike due to non-payment of salaries for a few months.

And, in an article on yesterday’s Newsday, Cudjoe said the delay in the release of Government subventions to eight of the League’s 10 clubs – Central FC, North East Stars, Point Fortin Civic, Club Sando, San Juan Jabloteh, W Connection, St Ann’s Rangers and Morvant Caledonia United – was due to the teams’ failure to submit financial statements to the Sport Company of TT (SporTT).

Sancho, a former Sports Minister, said in a telephone interview yesterday, “I understand there (are) procedures but if one club is compliant, you should make sure that they’re the one that’s getting. Who’re not compliant, they should get when they become compliant.”

Sancho, the former national football team defender, continued, “It shouldn’t be where players are in this kind of situation, after making a promise from June 1 that they’ll be getting subventions.”

The Central FC boss also wondered if the Ministry adopted a similar approach towards the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) before the awarding of $20 million, for the staging of the finals of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions.

“Why is it different for a foreign entity than a local one?” Sancho questioned.

Asked if the issue about release of funds was different for the Pro League and the CPL due to the magnitude of the events, Sancho replied, “Once you’re receiving money from the Government, it’s nothing different. Government procedures don’t look at (any) state entities or individually-based matters.”

He added, “The CPL is no different from the Pro League. It shouldn’t be any different.”

The 2018 TT Pro League season will kick off on August 3.