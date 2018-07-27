Prisoner recaptured after escape attempt

A 30-year-old murder accused today jumped from the top floor of the Tunapuna magistrates’ court in a daring escape attempt.

However quick response by police resulted in the man’s arrest. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was treated for severe injuries to his feet.

According to reports, shortly after 10 am Kareem Richardson, who is a prisoner on remand, was taken from the cell block area to the magistrate’s court where he was scheduled to appear.

However on reaching the top floor of the court, Richardson jumped to the ground.

As he fell, police recaptured him as he attempted to limp away. He was placed in a police vehicle, handcuffed and taken to hospital.

The man’s escape attempt caused quite a stir as police officers and onlookers gathered to look on at what was happening.