Paul wins third gold at CAC Games

TT’s Nicholas Paul (left) defeated Colombia’s Fabian Puerta (right) to win the men’s time trial final at the CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia yesterday.

NICHOLAS Paul won his third gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games. This time, the TT teenager finished on top the podium in the men’s one-kilometre time trial finals in a new games record.

Paul won gold in the event in one minute 00.171 seconds, adding to his gold medals in the men’s sprint and the men’s team sprint with Njisane Phillip and Kwesi Browne.

Technical director of the TT Cycling Federation Erin Hartwell, expressed his excitement on Twitter saying, “That’s a helluva time to win the @Bquilla2018 1000m Time Trial in strong winds here in Cali! Super effort for @nicholasleepau1 to win his third gold medal of the Games for @TTOlympic @sporttco and @ttcf!”

Claiming silver in the 1K time trial was Colombian Kevin Quintero who stopped the clock in 1:00.729 and Guatemalan Luis Cordon earned bronze in 1:02.419. TT’s Quincy Alexander ended ninth in 1:03.789 in the 11-man field.

On Wednesday night, Dylan Carter got his fifth medal of the CAC Games when he took silver in the men’s 50m freestyle. Carter touched the wall in 22.39 seconds, finishing behind Renzo Jair Tjon a Joe of Suriname who won gold in 22.18. Grabbing bronze was Alberto Mestre of Venezuela in 22.47.

Carter previously won gold medals in the men’s 100m freestyle, men’s 50m backtroke and men’s 50m butterfly, along with a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay with Kael Yorke, Joshua Romany and Jabari Baptiste.

The TT swimmers returned home yesterday. TT now have 16 medals – six gold, two silver and eight bronze.

Yesterday in women’s boxing, Tianna Guy of TT lost to Estefani Almanzar of Dominican Republic in a bantamweight (57kg) quarterfinal bout 5-0.

In cycling, Teneil Campbell was fifth in the women’s points race finals and Alexi Costa finished 11th among the 13 cyclists.

Also in cycling, Teneil’s brother Akil and Kemp Orosco did not finish the men’s madison finals.

The TT women’s hockey team will play for bronze against Barbados tomorrow, after falling 3-0 to Cuba in the semifinals yesterday.

In shooting, Marlon Moses of TT ended fifth among 29 athletes in the men’s 50m rifle prone individual and the TT women’s squash team ended sixth overall after losing to Guyana 3-0.

It was a tough start for the TT women’s water polo team in its first match, falling 22-3 to Venezuela in the preliminaries.