National observance for July 27

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes believes there should be a national observance to mark the July 27, 1990 attempted coup. The President expressed this view in a statement today, 28 years after the attempted coup took place.

She said such an observance would "mark the significance of one of the darkest days in our history." Weekes continued, "Such a commemoration would demonstrate an awareness and recognition of the ordeal of those who suffered and died; show our appreciation for the members of our armed forces who intervened and risked their lives to ensure that the insurrection did not spread further; and serve as an annual reminder to remain vigilant in preserving our hard-won democracy."