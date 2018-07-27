Maxie happy to be home

La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie returned to TT very late last night. He was met at the Piarco International Airport by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie is today thanking God for his health and being able to return home. Cuffie suffered a stroke last September. He had been recuperating at a hospital in Washington DC since then. Cuffie returned home late on Thursday night.

Cuffie said he is thankful to all who wished him a speedy recovery and kept him in their prayers. Saying his main focus is his health, Cuffie said he will speak with the Prime Minister in due course about when he is fit to resume his ministerial duties. Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus was at the airport to welcome Cuffie and his wife Hermia home. Several government and opposition parliamentarians extended their good wishes to Cuffie on his return.

Among them were Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar.