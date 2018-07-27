Man shot dead in bed

A 25-year-old man was shot dead while asleep in his bed. He has been identified as Akeem “Pipes”Lynch. Police reports indicate that Lynch was asleep when at about 3 am today, three masked men entered his house and shot him in full view of his wife who slept next to him.

His wife survived the indicent unharmed. While relatives declined to comment on the situation when approached at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, police say they are working on a theory that the shooting was gang-related. The murder toll now stands at 312 for the year.