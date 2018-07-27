Man killed at traffic lights in early morning shooting
Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 2 are investigating the murder of 35-year-old Curtis George Phillip after he was gunned down at a traffic light in his Nissan Tiida vehicle at around 2.30 this morning.
Phillip left his Silver Mill, San Juan home and was driving east along the Eastern Main Road, where he stopped at the Mt Lambert traffic lights.
The police believe another vehicle pulled up alongside his and the occupants shot him several times. Phillip died at the scene.
