Man freed after 13 years in jail

Anthony Ballai, freed after 13 years in jail awaiting trial for manslaughter.

AFTER spending 13 years in prison, a fisherman charged with killing another fisherman at sea in 2005, was freed on Wednesday by a San Fernando High Court judge.

In passing sentence, Justice Maria Wilson said Anthony Ballai, 42, had served 13 years, one month and 11 days in jail and this was tantamount to his sentence already being served.

On May 24, 2005, fisherman Ronald King was held up by Ballai and Lauren Aguillera, who robbed him of his boat engine. After the robbery, Aguillera threw King overboard into the sea. Initially, Ballai was charged with murder along with Aguillera.

Aguillera pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2016. Subsequently, Ballai pleaded guilty to manslaughter because of the lesser role he played in King’s death. The court heard that on May 24, 2005, King was last seen alive at Erin beach in a boat named Unbelievable. He did not return home and the next day his boat was found abandoned on the beach with the engine missing.

On June 6, 2005 a search party found King’s body on Beaulieu Beach in Cedros. He was identified by his brother through dental records. Owing to the state of decomposition, an autopsy could not be done.

Four days later, police arrested Aguillera and on that same day Ballai surrendered at Siparia Police Station and admitted to holding up King at sea and stealing his engine. However, Ballai said it was Aguillera who threw King overboard.

Aguillera also confessed to tying up King and hitting him with a piece of iron before throwing him overboard.

Interviewed by police, Ballai said that when his accomplice struck King on the head he fell. He said they then took out King’s boat engine and put it in Ballai’s boat. The State was represented by attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal.

Ballai was represented by attorneys Ramesh Deena and Aaron Seaton. Deena said his client, while present, did not participate in throwing King overboard. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong company,” Deena submitted.

In passing sentence, the judge looked at the aggravating factors, which she said included a loss of life, and use of weapon. And Ballai did not act alone.

In listing the mitigating factors, Wilson said Ballai had no previous convictions and had also handed himself in voluntarily to the police. She said the starting point for the sentence would be 21 years. It was then reduced to 18 years but one third was discounted, leaving 12 years.

“Twelve years must be deducted from the time you spent in jail. It would mean you have served your sentence,” she said. As Ballai left the San Fernando High Court, he hugged his attorney and family.