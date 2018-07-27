Julien: Educated workforce essential

Ken Julien

Whether it is renewable energy or the oil and gas industry, UTT chairman Prof Kenneth Julien has said that a “continuing supply of human resource” is essential for the nation’s development.

He was speaking at an energy seminar titled "The transition to utility scale renewable energy generation" at UTT’s Point Lisas campus yesterday.

He said there were three ingredients which made TT an attractive destination for investment: the political will to achieve its goals, international support and an educated workforce.