Frustrated pensioner to take legal action over lost drugs

A bag containing much-needed medication for pensioner Josephine Alleyne. 71, was confiscated by Immigration officials as she arrived in Trinidad from New York.

Despite reaching out to Caribbean AirlinesLtd (CAL), the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security and the Customs and Excise Division, 71-year-old Josephine Alleyne says she has not received any feedback as to when her bag may be returned to her and says the longer it remains in the custody of Customs officials, the more it costs her to buy additional medication.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Alleyne said since Newsday reported on her situation on Wednesday, she has not received any word from officials as to when investigations can be completed and her bag returned.

She said the incident has left her deeply frustrated and promised legal action against CAL for what staff have described as a "mix-up," in which her bag, containing much-needed medication was misplaced and later confiscated by Customs officials after she returned from New York last month.