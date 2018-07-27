Former CoP throws support behind Griffith

Gary Griffith

FORMER police commissioner Trevor Paul who led the Police Service from 2004 - 2008, has called on the public to give Gary Griffith a fair chance if he is approved by MPs on Monday.

Paul said Griffith may turn out to be the best commissioner the country has ever seen if he is given the opportunity, but added he could only do the job if he is given an opportunity to do so.

“My position on that particular issue is that Gary Griffith applied for the job to be the Commissioner of Police, he was assessed by a firm that was chosen by the government to do the assessment. My understanding is that under the assessment they chose to put him on a merit list, he is on the list as far as I understand. His nomination is on Monday and I am just awaiting the outcome of it. If Parliament says yes, so be it and if they say no then so be it as well.

“Let the man do the work if he has to do the work, and we will judge him from his performance.”