ESC tribute to Composer

A concert titled Shikamoo – Ancestral Rhythms will pay tribute to calypsonian The Mighty Composer for his contribution to the artform.

The Swahili word Shikamoo means I respect you. The Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) says in keeping with this tradition of respect and reverence for the elders and ancestors, it will honour Composer on July 30.

Born Fred Mitchell but also known as Agba Olu Sino Amono, Composer’s calypsoes were popular in the 1960s and '70s. He offered hits such as Workers' Lament, Supposing, True or Lie, Black Fallacy and Child Training. He was also a master of ceremonies, comedian, impresario and tent manager.

As a pioneer, he was a foundation member of the first Calypsonian's Association in TT. He was also a founding member of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and was an executive member for many years.

Away from the stage, Composer is known for portraying the Red Indian character, parading in the traditional mas on Carnival Monday and Tuesday in San Fernando. He is still a reservoir of Warao (Warahoo) speech. Apart from Warao, he is proficient in patois and he is also fairly versed in Yoruba which he uses at every opportunity and is always prepared to teach, the ESC said.

On the spiritual side, Composer, along with Rudolph Eastman, Iyalorisa Molly Ahye and others spearheaded the movement for the incorporation of the Shango Belief System by an Act of the Parliament, which laid the groundwork for the removal of certain obstacles and discriminatory practices that hindered the process of the tradition.

He has played a significant part in Emancipation Day celebrations over the years, bringing it to what it is today, the ESC said. He has lent his talents to help raise the consciousness of Trinbagonians, especially during NJAC and Emancipation Support Committee rallies celebrating African Liberation Day and Emancipation. He is also a founding member and past president of the Traditional African National Association. Together with Fualode Sangowunmi, he was instrumental in the bringing together parties that founded the African Association of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1980s.

Shikamoo – Composer Ancestral Rhythms will takes at 7.30pm at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The ESC has paid tribute in the past to the Mighty Duke, Black Stalin, Ella Andall and Singing Sandra.