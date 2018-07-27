Emancipation Village opens

Kalabante acrobatic dancers are the featured performers at Pan African Night concert at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipaiton Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The village will open tomorrow.

THE Emancipation celebration will go into high gear tomorrow with the formal opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at 10 am. The village will host a series of events that aim to celebrate the freedom from chattel slavery as well to guide people to chart a way forward.

Visitors to the village will have a variety of activities that will both educate and entertain. On the entrepreneurial side of the celebrations, there will be a range of products from the African continent, the Caribbean and the best of TT on display and for sale. Products on offer will include authentic African and Caribbean clothing, shoes, fabric, pottery, handbags, accessories, natural goods, foods and drinks.

Rhythm and Voices of Africa will take over the village with lively performances after lunch. More vibes will come from the Youth Concert to be staged from 8 pm.

Family Day

Sunday is Family Day at the village with authentic African and Caribbean food on sale. Sounds of the Youth Steel Explosion will fill the village from 2 pm and will feature popular youth steel orchestras. From 6 pm, Jazz at Sunset and Pan Night will highlight talented jazz artists and leading steel orchestras.

Youth Day

July 30 is Youth Day and activities organised by the youth, which will run from 9 am to 3 pm, are geared for children from youth camps, communities and families to participate in creative and learning workshops. Admission is free, but interested groups can book early through the ESC’s office. At 7.30 pm, the Shikamoo – Ancestral Rhythms concert pays tribute to calypsonian The Mighty Composer for his contribution to the artform and top artistes are expected to perform to honour his works.

Pan African concert

The Pan African concert on July 31 will climax the celebration of African culture with the presentation of the Kalabante Guinea’s world-renowned acrobatic dancers. This will be group’s first visit to the Caribbean and TT. Kalabante comprises young and talented acrobats and has received rave reviews across Canada and North America.

Drum call/ Kambule

The finale of the celebrations on August 1 begins with the Drum Call at 4 am at the Massy All Stars’ panyard on Duke Street, Port of Spain. The Kambule – the street procession which makes its way through the streets of Port of Spain, will assemble in front of the Treasury building, Independence Square, Port of Spain from 7 am. The venue is the historic site where the Emancipation Proclamation was read 180 years ago.

Cultural performances will also take place at the village and at 7 pm, the traditional flambeaux procession will winds its way from the Queen’s Park Savannah back to the Massy All Stars’ panyard. The Lidj Yasu Omowale village was named after the early co-chair of the ESC which was formed 26 years ago to strengthen activities focused on the emancipation of slaves.

For more info: visit the Emancipation Support Committee’s Facebook page.