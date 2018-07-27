Displaced Maracas Beach vendors receive booth keys

EIGHT vendors displaced from the Maracas Beach Facility carpark to facilitate ongoing upgrades, received keys to their new booths by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell on Wednesday. Mitchell thanked them for their patience noting they continued to operate in less than optimal conditions.

He gave the assurance that ongoing construction work was being done and added that Cabinet has decided to waive the vendors’ rental fees until September.

Mitchell noted that Maracas Beach was regarded as the home of the “Trini famous bake and shark,” and the new booths would provide vendors with enhanced opportunities to conduct their businesses in improved and spacious surroundings. He asked the vendors to continue to work with the ministry to achieve a shared goal of establishing Maracas Beach as a premier tourist destination, the gem of the North Coast.

The first phase of the Maracas Beach Facility Improvement Project road works, car park and related civil works were done by the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport. Currently, the car park and newly-constructed washroom facility are managed by NIPDEC. T

he eight vending booths handed over are among 18 completed so far. The keys to the ten remaining booths would be distributed subsequently. Vendors receiving keys were Asha’s, Patsy’s, Richard’s, Uncle Sam’s, Natalie’s, Mom’s and Ster-lyn’s Designer Jewelry.