Decomposing body at rec ground

THE decomposing body of a homeless man was found this morning at the Munroe Road Recreation Grounds. No foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

According to reports, at 7 am, Cunupia police received information from a passer-by that the body of the man who lived at the recreation ground was seen behind a bench.

Officers went to the scene along with a District Medical Officer and the body was ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. Police investigators said they were told the man became ill a few months ago and may have died as a result of that illness.

However it was only yesterday that his body was found and attempts were being made to contact relatives. Investigators said the man was believed to have been a drug addict.

