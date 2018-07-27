Coast guard charged with DUI

A Coast Guard boat off the coast of Erin. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

A member of the Defence Force will appear in court today, charged with a series of traffic offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police reports, the man was stopped along Wrightson Road around midday yesterday during a patrol. Police said the Coast Guard had a blood alcohol level of 77 micrograms, over twice the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Apart from the drunk driving, the Coast Guard was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, obtaining a permit whilst being disqualified and making a false declaration. He was charged by constable Sydney.

The exercise, which was coordinated by Head of the Port of Spain Division, Snr Supt Floria Hodge-Griffith, supervised by ASP Cumberbatch, Insp Commissiong and Sgt Bharath saw a total of 51 traffic tickets being issued.