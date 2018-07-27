Coast Guardsman on DUI, other charges

COAST GUARD member Marlon Brathwaite pleaded not guilty when he appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offences.

Brathwaite was stopped by police on Thursday at noon along the Wrightson Road during a police exercise coordinated by Head of the Port of Spain Division, Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith. A breathalyser test revealed a blood alcohol level of 77 micrograms, over twice the legal limit.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms. Apart from the drunk driving, he was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, obtaining a permit whilst being disqualified and making a false declaration. He was charged by constable Sydney.

Brathwaite appeared before magistrate Duane Murray and was granted $250,000 bail or a cash alternative of $10,000 to cover all charges. He will reappear in court on August 24.